Conference on ‘Computational & Mathematical Methods in Applied Sciences’ held at U’chal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Mar: A two-day International Conference on “Computational and Mathematical Methods in Applied Sciences” commenced at Uttaranchal University, here, today. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Prof Durgesh Pant, DG of UCOST, Guest of Honour, Dr Gaurav Sharma, Director of ZSI-Dehradun, Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Pro-Chancellor Ankita Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, Convener & Dean, Prof Ajay Singh, Prof Madhu Jain (IIT, Roorkee), Prof Rajesh Pandey (IIT- BHU) and Prof Anil Kumar Vashisth (Kurukshetra University).

Prof Ajay Singh, in his welcome address, mentioned the objective of organising the conference to provide the platform and share their views and knowledge about the latest developments and prospects. Prof Dharam Buddhi encouraged students and young researchers to conduct meaningful and outcome-oriented research to address issues related to society and the environment.

Dr Durgesh Pant mentioned the numerous opportunities available for young researchers and how statistical tools and techniques can be applied to develop new technologies. Dr Gaurav Sharma also emphasised encouraging young minds to take up innovative research for the development of society and the nation. At this conference, more than 250 delegates participated from various prestigious institutes in India and abroad.

The souvenir released on the occasion comprised more than 160 papers related to computational methods in applied science, bioinformatics, computational biology, computational physics, computational chemistry, and artificial intelligence applications in Applied Science. Dr Madhu Jain, Prof AK Malik and Dr Rajesh Kumar Pandey in their respective technical sessions shared their knowledge and valuable insights with the participants.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Atma Nand on the occasion. Dr VK Srivastava (Organising Secretary), Dr Vikas, Dr Manoj, Dr Shalu, Dr Ashish, Meenu, Dr Madhulika and Priyanka were present on the occasion.