Conference on “Water Conservation in Hill Regions under Changing Climate” begins at Graphic Era

Dehradun, 19 Mar: Graphic Era Deemed University has organised a two day National Conference on “Water Resource Management in Hill Regions under Changing Climate”. Renowned scientists and research scholars across the nation will be presenting their research papers in the Conference. Thirty-three papers have been selected for presentation at the conference.

Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar, Vice Chancellor of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Prof Dr Ajeet Kumar Karnatak said that crops should be cultivated in the hilly regions that can help in conservation of water.

Head of the Water Resource Department of IIT Roorkee, Prof Dr Ashish Pandey said that water conservation is the need of the hour and young minds must be motivated for water conservation so they can create awareness amongst the people in the society.

Director, Extension, of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Prof RC Tiwari said that, because of the shortage of irrigation methods in India, there is dependence on rain water harvesting. Hence, innovative methods are needed by promoting research in rain water harvesting.

On this occasion, Scientists Dr Anand Gupta and Dr Sadikul Islam gave their presentations on water resource management. A souvenir of the conference was also released.

Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Prof Dr RC Joshi, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr HN Nagaraja, Head of the Civil Engineering Department, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Dr Kishan Singh Rawat, Dharampal Singh Kandari, faculty members and students were present at the conference. Student of Civil Engineering Department Manasvi was the emcee at the event.