Confused Ideology

As a conglomerate of ideologically diverse parties, the INDI Alliance is giving a varied response to politically sensitive issues, reflecting a confusion that does not augur well for its prospects in the future. The planned consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January, for instance, has evoked responses that can cause not just embarrassment but possibly even a disaster in the coming polls. The catch-all nature of the alliance has led to inclusion of elements that are fundamentally anti-Hindu for a number of stated reasons – emancipation of the oppressed, rational belief, atheism, ethnicity, etc. A number of them also belong to mainstream, long established parties.

This has placed a question mark on the concept of the ‘secularism’ supposedly promoted by the alliance. If the actions of those denigrating Hindu beliefs represent secularism, how are the followers of the religion expected to react? Is it that the arithmetic much spoken of by sundry leaders promotes this approach? If the alliance should come to power, will the mandate be considered a green signal to attack Hinduism more openly as compared to the insidious moves of the past?

It is no problem for Hindus if people do have questions about the philosophy and belief structure of the religion. There are enough scholars and seers to answer such doubts and even accept the need for reforms. This has been a continuing process in the past and will continue into the future. However, what’s going on is not a sincere need to understand, but a political strategy. The question is whether the mainstream parties will accept it in the desperate hope of winning elections? Have they considered the consequences if they should lose?

These questions arise because the top leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, JDU, TMC, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, etc., have been very ambiguous in their response to the statements. The condemnation, if any, has been very subdued, for fear of being considered Hindutva inclined. This approach is encouraged perhaps by the meek response to such abuse by the Hindus over the years. Also, very probably, in the confidence of their inability to unite due to caste and regional differences. These leaders may be right, but they could also be badly wrong. The results of the coming elections will, among other things, also define what ‘secularism’ will mean in the coming years.