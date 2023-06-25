Cong accuses BJP leaders including Madan Kaushik of land grabbing

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: Congress state president, Karan Mahara, today accused BJP MLA Madan Kaushik and other BJP leaders of leading the land jihad. At a press conference held at Congress State Headquarters here today, Karan Mahara alleged that in the name of land jihad, the MLAs of the ruling party are indulging in the biggest land jihad. At the Press Conference, Karan Mahara also showed a video of the Mahamandaleshwars who were allegedly shown as being anguished over alleged grabbing of Juna Akhara’s land worth crores of rupees. The Congress leader also showed alleged documents which he claimed were related to purchase of land in the name of family members of BJP MLA and former BJP State President Madan Kaushik .

Mahara claimed that Land Jihad is being mentioned and publicised by the BJP Government, but the fact is that it is the BJP leaders who were leading the land jihad. He claimed that the research team of Uttarakhand Congress has unearthed a case from the web-site of Uttarakhand Information Commission, in which the complainant Ajay Singhal, who has been a long-time municipal councillor from BJP ‘s Jhanda Ward 27, wrote a letter to the Public Information Officer, Municipal Corporation Dehradun on March 30, 2022 seeking information on two points. He further claimed that the complainant Ajay Singhal had sought information regarding one Sidhharth Para Medical College located in Danda Lakhaund in Sahastradhara Road and asked if there was an encroachment on the said property.

Mahara claimed that as the information provided by the Public Information Officer of the Municipal Corporation Dehradun to Ajay Singhal through a letter dated 20 May 2022 was not clear, Ajay Singhal had termed the information as misleading and incomplete and then had filed an appeal before the First Appellate officer in June 2022. Singhal in his appeal had alleged that Siddharth Para Medical College was in possession of 6 bighas of Municipal land . As a result, after the first appeal, the Corporation had to constitute a joint team and get the site inspected. In the investigation report of the joint team dated 12 August 2022 and during the course of inspection, it was confirmed that 0.3196 hectare (3.5 bigha) of Municipal Corporation has been grabbed by Siddharth Paramedical College in different Khasra numbers. It has also become clear in the report of the joint team that no action has been taken on the report till date.

According to Mahara, Singhal has demanded that the entire grabbed land (Allegedly 6 bighas) should be evicted from the possession of Siddharth Para Medical College and vested in Municipal Corporation as it belongs to it only. Mahara alleged that the encroachment was pointed out by a BJP municipal Corporator but still the corporation did not take any action to free its land from the possession of the college, which meant that BJP was protecting the encroachers.

Mahara also mentioned another case of alleged land grab claiming that this case is from Haridwar. Bada Udasin Akhara of Haridwar has accused BJP ’s senior MLA Madan Kaushik of grabbing the land of Udasin Akhara, a large number of seers have demanded that allegation of encroachment be investigated so that the truth can emerge. Mahara also claimed that all the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haridwar and Dehradun, be it MLAs, councilors or ministers, must be investigated.

Karan Mahara has demanded MLA Madan Kaushik to come forward and present his side and has also appealed to get the matter investigated. Along with this, Karan Mahara also accused of the disappearance and murder of many seers in Haridwar. Karan Mahara said that the Mahamandaleshwars of Akhara Parishad have complained to the PMO and warned that if it is not investigated, they will go to Delhi and protest.