Cong activists welcome nomination of Godavari Thapli from Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 23 Jan: The Congress party has once again fielded Godavari Thapli from the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, leading to a surge of enthusiasm among the party workers, here.

Thapli was given a rousing welcome by the Congress workers on reaching Mussoorie. Later, a meeting was organised at the Mussoorie Congress Bhawan in which all those present resolved to work unitedly for her victory with a large number of votes. Talking to reporters, Godavari Thapli said that 2022 belongs to Congress and, this time, the people of the state are looking for a change in government. She alleged that the BJP only did the work of changing Chief Ministers during its five years in office, failing entirely on the development front. All it did was take credit by dedicating foundation stones of projects that were begun under Harish Rawat’s Congress government. Of the many schemes that were launched, work on many had not been completed. She accused local MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi of duping the people of Mussoorie by distributing jugs, umbrellas and watches, while not doing anything in the name of development. She also alleged that the land mafia in Mussoorie was being provided protection. The beauty of Mussoorie was also being tampered with. She claimed that a full majority government of Congress was coming in the state so that development could take place, and people could be rid of inflation and unemployment. Present on this occasion were former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, Municipal President Gaurav Agarwal, Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur, Megh Singh Kandari, former Cantonment Board Vice President Mahesh Chandra Mahimanand, Pratap Panwar, Darshan Singh Rawat, Kedar Singh Chauhan, Tejpal Rauthan, Rajiv Agarwal, Saurabh Sonkar, Shahrukh Khan, Nitin Shah and many others.