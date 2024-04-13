Cong all set for Priyanka Vadra’s rallies in Ramnagar & Roorkee today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 12 Apr: All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Ramnagar and Roorkee, tomorrow, in support the party candidate from Garhwal (Pauri) constituency Ganesh Godiyal and the party candidate for the Haridwar seat, Virender Rawat.

Sharing the information, again, State Vice President, Organisation and Administration of Uttarakhand Congress, Mathura Dutt Joshi said that Vadra will address huge election meetings in support of the Congress candidates tomorrow at Peerumdara in Ramnagar and at DAV College Grounds in Roorkee.

He also stated that, in the public meetings of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state in-charge Kumari Selja, State Congress President Karan Mahara, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, former Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, co-in-charge Deepika Pandey, veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat and party MLAs, former MLAs, former ministers, former MPs and senior Congress leaders would also participate.

Joshi said that Priyanka Gandhi will leave from New Delhi and reach Peerumdara Ramnagar (Nainital) at 11:50 a.m., where she will address an election rally in support of Ganesh Godiyal. Then she will address another rally at DAV College Ground in Roorkee (Haridwar) at 3 p.m. in support of Congress candidate Virender Singh Rawat. From Roorkee, she will return to New Delhi.

Joshi said that the party is fully prepared and geared up for tomorrow’s rallies and all the arrangements have been made for the rallies.

He added that state in-charge Kumari Selja and State Congress President Karan Mahara reached Roorkee, today, and visited the rally venue and took stock of the preparations for the meeting. He said that thousands of workers from across the state will participate in the public meetings of Priyanka Gandhi.

State Congress President Karan Mahara has called upon all the Congress workers to reach the election rallies of Priyanka Gandhi in large numbers so that the message of the Congress manifesto and the promises made by the Congress can reach every home.