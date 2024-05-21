Cong blames Govt for mismanaging Yatra, to set up relief camps on routes

Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 May: In view of the unusually high number of pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra, all the arrangements being made by the government to ensure smooth and convenient Yatra for the pilgrims have become a major challenge. Congress has squarely blamed the government for failing to ensure smooth and convenient Yatra for the devotees.

Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahara today issued a statement that BJP Government has failed to manage the Yatra and that the pilgrims are facing undue inconvenience and lack of amenities due to inadequate arrangements. He added that the Congress has decided to set up relief camps for the pilgrims along the Yatra routes.

Mahara claimed that due to the scorching heat, the drinking water crisis in the state is deepening and due to the failures of the state government, Char Dham pilgrims are facing a lot of difficulties. There are long traffic jams due to breakdown of traffic system at many places on the travel routes. Due to this, the devotees coming for the yatra have to struggle. The pilgrims are also facing drinking water crisis along the Yatra route.

Mahara declared that the Congress would set up relief camps at various places on the Yatra routes to provide amenities and relief to the pilgrims and resolve the issues facing them. He claimed that Congress will make proper arrangements for food, drink and health checkups from its own resources along the Yatra routes.

Party State General Secretary Naveen Joshi also claimed that the relief camps will be set up soon at various places along the Yatra routes. He said that the Congress Party has appealed to the devotees coming for the Char Dham Yatra to exercise patience. Joshi wished all the devotees a happy Char Dham Yatra. He added that State President of the party, Karan Mahara has urged all the district and block Congress committees, city Congress committees as well as all the party workers to set up relief camps on the yatra routes and has urged the senior party leaders to take up this on a priority basis.