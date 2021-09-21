Cong campaign against BJP has failed: Suresh Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: BJP State Spokesman Suresh Joshi today claimed that the State Government had fulfilled most promises it made during its four-and-a-half-year rule in the state. He said that governance and the health infrastructure had improved, and the government was ensuring benefits of its schemes for everyone in the state. Joshi was addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters, here, today. Joshi claimed that BJP was an organisation that seriously strived to do what it promised. He said those who were not able to see the amount of development and welfare work done by the BJP Government ought to just look at the budget provisions between the years 2012 and 2017 and then compare them with the budget provisions and utilisation done during the last four and half years. They would automatically realise the truth.

Joshi also took a dig at veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat and said that he was dreaming to change the government here but it was the Congress Government in Punjab that had changed. Commenting on the recent allegations against the BJP Government in Uttarakhand made by Harish Rawat, Joshi claimed that these were nothing but needless rhetoric.

Joshi said that, now, the Char Dham Yatra had started on the orders of the court. He reminded that it was due to court orders that the Char Dham Yatra could not begin earlier in the season, but the Congress was deliberately blaming the government for it. He added that BJP is now organising Jan Ashirwad rallies across the state to make people aware of the work done by the government and the achievements during the past four and half years. The Parivartan Yatra of the Congress was agenda driven and it was not succeeding in convincing people against the BJP Government, he claimed.

Joshi said that Congress was attempting to create a split in the BJP and was falsely claiming that BJP MLAs were in touch with it. The BJP was doing public service through its organisation, he claimed, and was not engaged in photo-ops as was being done by the Congress leadership.

BJP’s Media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan, state spokesperson Naveen Thakur, Shadab Shams and Kamlesh Uniyal were present at the press conference.