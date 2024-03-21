Cong candidate from Pauri Ganesh Godiyal gets Income Tax Notice

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Mar: Congress candidate from Pauri , Ganesh Godiyal has been served with a notice by Income Tax Department. Reacting to the notice served to him, Godiyal claimed that the notice is intended to intimidate him but asserted that he was not the one to get nervous or scared because of this.

During a press conference held in Dehradun today. Godiyal claimed that BJP has become nervous after seeing the possible victory of Congress on Pauri parliamentary seat in the survey. He stated that the BJP had put pressure on the Income Tax Department to serve a notice to him. Godiyal said that the Income Tax Department informed him that he has been asked to appear in a police station in Maharashtra on 22 March. The Congress candidate said that he is a follower of Bhagat Singh and will strongly oppose such action of harassment.

Godiyal claimed that since he is contesting the elections against BJP’s Anil Baluni, such notices are being sent to him. He added that Anil Baluni holds clout in the BJP High Command . Adding that Baluni was a parachute candidate since he lives in Delhi, Godiyal claimed that the people are well aware of the fact that Baluni is an outsider and therefore they are supporting his ( Godiyal ’s) candidature. This has rattled the BJP candidate and his party and in order to intimidate him ( Godiyal ), a notice has been served to him.

Godiyal claimed that Baluni has remained silent in respect of Ankita Bhandari case and on issues like recruitment scam, Agniveer, land laws, Joshimath disaster and Gairsain but has now reached the state to contest elections. Godiyal said that the people of the hills know very well who stood by them in their happiness and sorrow.