Cong candidate Ganesh Godiyal issued  warning by Election Commission

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Apr: The Election Commission has warned Congress candidate from Garhwal (Pauri) Lok Sabha constituency, Ganesh Godiyal against spreading misleading allegations. Godiyal had two days ago been served a notice by District Election Officer/Returning Officer of Garhwal Seat, Dr Ashish Chauhan seeking explanation within 24 hours over his social media posts levelling allegations against BJP candidate Anil Baluni. In response, Godiyal had submitted his explanation which obviously was not found satisfactory by the Election Commission . Godiyal has now been issued a warning not to make any misleading propaganda based on unconfirmed facts in future.

Recently, more than 9 thousand boxes of liquor were seized from a closed factory in Ekeshwar area in Satpuli (Pauri district). In this regard, Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal had released a video and making serious allegations against BJP and its party candidate Anil Baluni and linking the seized liquor to him. At that time Ganesh Godiyal had said that this liquor was ordered without bill and for distribution during elections. Due to which the issue became a political issue in the constituency.

It may also be worthwhile to note that BJP’s Chief Election Agent (Chief Election Agent) from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, Jagat Kishore Barthwal had submitted a complaint to the District Election Department Pauri regarding violation of the code of conduct. In his complaint, Barthwal had stated that on 12 April, Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal had released a video on his social media account claiming that the liquor had been brought to the spot and hidden there for distribution among the voters prior to the election by BJP candidate Anil Baluni. Barthwal in his letter to the Election Commission had informed that the bottling plant near Satpuli had been shut down in January 2024 and is currently under the control of the government and the liquor was from that plant. BJP had alleged that Godiyal ’s allegations against Baluni is a conspiracy hatched by the Congress candidate to tarnish the political image of the BJP candidate and an attempt to influence the election campaign. Taking action on the complaint, the Election Commission had served a notice on Congress candidate Ganesh Godiyal , seeking evidence in support of his claims and allegations within 24 hours. According to the BJP, the liquor had been stored in the plot adjoining the plant since before the closure of the plant. The District Magistrate/Nodal Officer of Pauri had launched investigations into the allegations besides asking Godiyal to present evidence in support of his allegation.