Cong candidate’s allegations against me are baseless: Ajay Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter Haldwani, 13 Apr: Union Minister and the BJP candidate on Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat, Ajay Bhatt has reacted sharply to the allegations levelled against him by the Congress candidate from the same seat Prakash Joshi. Bhatt claimed that he does not even know Prakash Joshi well and claimed that the Congress candidate was trying to level baseless allegations against him. Reacting to the allegation levelled by Joshi that Bhatt has not spent his MPLAD fund, Bhatt retorted that he has spent his entire MPLAD fund and if Joshi wants to know the reality, he can seek the information through RTI on a Rs 10 stamp paper. It may be recalled that Congress candidate Prakash Joshi had recently accused BJP candidate and sitting MP Ajay Bhatt of not spending the MP fund. Besides, Prakash Joshi had also raised questions on Agniveer Yojana. Today, when Ajay Bhatt was questioned on Prakash Joshi’s questions and allegations , he responded to the allegations in an emphatic manner. On the allegation of not spending the MPLAD fund, Ajay Bhatt said that an attempt is being made to defame him unnecessarily, even though he has spent his entire MPLAD fund. If anyone has any doubt, he can get information from CDO and District Officer office by filing RTI.

Ajay Bhatt even said that he does not even know the Congress candidate from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat. He added that the opposition leaders are trying to defame him by making false statements. On the Agniveer scheme, regarding which the Congress has cornered the BJP government, Ajay Bhatt said that he is the Minister of State for Defense at the Centre, but this scheme has been passed by the Union Cabinet and that he had no role to play in this scheme. However, he defended the Agniveer Scheme by asserting that it is a good scheme. This scheme will not harm anyone. Agniveer Yojana is in the interest of the country. Bhatt said that Congress wants to break the country into pieces. People who want to break the country raise slogans of Insha Allah Insha Allah. In such a situation, the people of the country have come to know Congress and this time the people have taken the Lok Sabha elections in their hands and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister of the country again. He said that Modi is saying that the development done so far and decisions by the Modi Government taken so far were just a trailer, but much more is to come.