Cong delegation submits memo to Gov on ‘worsening law & order’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 18 April: An eleven member delegation of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress, under the joint leadership of State In-charge Devendra Yadav, State President Karan Mahra, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, today, and submitted a memorandum expressing concern at the ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in the state.

State Congress General Secretary Mathuradutt Joshi said that the Congress delegation expressed concern at the deteriorating law and order situation, violence against women and minor girls, incidents of rape and heinous murders, and urged the Governor to intervene.

The Congress delegation said that the government had completely failed to fulfil its promise of a corruption and fear-free government. There had been a huge increase in the incidents of heinous crimes like murder, theft, dacoity and rape in the state during the short tenure of just one month. The deteriorating law and order situation in the state had been exposed and the pride of the state has also been hurt. There is an atmosphere of fear among the people of the state and the general public. The women, particularly, were feeling insecure. The delegation also cited certain incidents of crime in the past few days to highlight its point.

The Congress delegation also said that the incident of stone pelting on the auspicious occasion of a religious event at Danda Jalalpur in Bhagwanpur assembly constituency of Haridwar district on 16 April had exposed the law and order situation in the state. The Congress leaders claimed that an atmosphere of fear is being created in the state by the activists of the organisations affiliated to the ruling party, in defiance of law and order. Due to the negligence of the administration and the police, there was an atmosphere of fear among the people due to the incident. Neither the time nor the route was fixed by the local administration for the procession on the occasion. The Congress leaders insisted that it be ensured while granting permission on the occasion of religious events, that the police and administration discharge their responsibility with promptness, so that such incidents do not recur.

Congress MLAs Bhuvan Kapadi, Mamta Rakesh, Furkan Ahmed, Adesh Chauhan, Gopal Rana, Manoj Tiwari, Sumit Hridayesh, Virendra Kumar Jati, Anupama Rawat, and State Vice President Jot Singh Bisht were also present.