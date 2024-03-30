Cong demands cancellation BJP candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah’s nomination

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Mar: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded the cancellation of the nomination of BJP candidate from Tehri parliamentary constituency Mala Rajya Laxmi, alleging that she had submitted wrong information about her property in the return filed by her. Congress has in this connection written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

In its complaint written to the Chief Election Commissioner, State Congress Vice President, Organisation, Mathura Dutt Joshi has alleged that it appears the BJP candidate from Tehri, Mala Rajya Laxmi, has submitted some untrue information in her affidavit filed along with her nomination papers. He said that, currently, the process of Lok Sabha general elections is going on and candidates of various parties have filed their nomination papers, but the affidavit given by BJP candidate from Tehri parliamentary constituency appears to be prima facie untrue.

Joshi pointed out that the value of 1700 grams of gold and 140.336 kg of silver in the affidavit given by the BJP candidate along with her nomination paper has been shown to be the same as had been filed in the 2019 affidavit. In reality, the prices of gold and silver have risen sharply in these 5 years. This shows that the assets shown by the BJP candidate have been deliberately undervalued. This, Joshi alleged is an attempt to mislead the Election Commission.

The Congress Party has demanded from the Election Commission of India that the nomination of Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah should be cancelled for submitting a false affidavit.