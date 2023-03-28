Cong demands CBI inquiry against Mayor Sunil Gama

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Mar: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary, Naveen Joshi, has demanded a CBI inquiry against Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama for allegedly buying properties worth more than Rs 20 crores. Joshi claimed that it was shocking to learn that Gama had purchased properties worth more than Rs 30 crores in Dehradun though he held a public position of this stature only for a few years. Joshi alleged that Gama had misused his position as an elected public servant to earn this much money. Joshi demanded that all his movable and immovable properties and that of his family should be investigated by the CBI.

Accusing Gama of corruption, Joshi claimed that the details of the assets available with him at the time when he held the important post of mayor and public servant of the capital, Dehradun, showed that he owned little property four years ago, and now had earned large amounts of money.

Joshi further claimed that the BJP Government was deeply immersed in corruption and protecting the corrupt. He alleged that Gama had no right to continue to hold his position after this exposure and that he had committed sin by making money through ‘wrong means’.

Joshi made the allegations on the basis of information acquired by a local RTI activist and advocate.

Gama has already described the allegations as ‘baseless’.