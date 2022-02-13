Cong does not deserve to win in U’khand: Modi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Feb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Rudrapur today on the last day of the campaign in Uttarakhand which votes on Monday. Modi addressed the public meeting. Before his address, the Prime Minister saluted the deities from the Kumaon region. Modi said that this land had been sanctified by the feet of Guru Nanak. He also remembered Shahid Udham Singh Kamboj after whom Udham Singh Nagar bears its name. He claimed that this part was a glimpse of Mini India. People from all parts of India live here. He said that it appears that people have not come to listen to him but to say that they have already decided to vote for the BJP and to invite him for the oath ceremony of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Modi appealed to the people to vote for the BJP and press the button of the Lotus symbol. Due to Corona, it seemed that such a grand rally would not be possible, but the people made it possible. In Uttarakhand, the 100 percent of the population have been given a single dose of the vaccine and a high percentage have received bo8t the doses and for this he said that he would like to congratulate the people as well as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami ensured that vaccine was taken to even the most inaccessible villages of the hills. He said that that the people ought to remember those who were making fun of the vaccination programme and the vaccine and were claiming that it would not be possible to vaccinate the country. Modi reminded that Congress had defamed India’s Corona vaccine as it did not want the vaccination in the country to succeed and Modi to get credit for the same. Despite the Corona pandemic, the double engine government has also given impetus to development in Uttarakhand and have also taken care of the poor. Such a big crisis came, but no one from the plains to the high hills, had to sleep hungry, Modi asserted. Modi said that BJP Government was building highways and airport here. Ropeway connectivity would be provided in remote areas through the National Ropeway Development Programme under Parvat Mala. New medical colleges and degree colleges would also be opened. He said that a large number of Bengali families lived in Udham Singh Nagar and Pushkar Singh Dhami deserved to be congratulated for taking the decision to remove the mention of ‘East Pakistan’ from the caste certificate of the rehabilitated Bengali citizens. Taking a dig at Congress, he said that those who never respected the culture of the country and its rich heritage, were suddenly remembering the culture of Uttarakhand. Those who were not ready to accept India as a nation and those who did not consider India as a country, were trying to gain power in Uttarakhand so that they could destroy Uttarakhand. Modi said that this ought not to be allowed and the policy of appeasement has to be crushed with the people’s votes in favour of the BJP. People in every state were continuously rejecting the Congress. Congress was far away from power for decades in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat. Uttarakhand also ought to ensure that the Congress does not gain power here. The promises made by the opposition parties were a bundle of lies. They talked of removing poverty for 40 years, but they could not remove poverty. They forced people to migrate, could not give free cylinders. Congress could not build toilets for the poor nor could ensure water supply to the houses. Two and a half lakh crores rupees worth of help was given to small entrepreneurs during the Corona period. It has been revealed from the report that due to timely help to MSMEs, employment of lakhs of people has been secured. The Government had changed the definition of MSE. Small entrepreneurs had benefited from it.