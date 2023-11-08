Cong follows not soft but pseudo-Hindutva: Mahendra Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun 7 Nov: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today claimed that the slogans raised by some people in Kedarnath during the visit of Rahul Gandhi there were self-sponsored by the Congress, aimed at creating a negative image of BJP.

Responding to the questions asked by the media regarding Congress’s policy of soft Hindutva, Bhatt claimed that the policy is not soft but pseudo-Hindutva. The Congress only remembers Hindu Deities at the time of elections to gain Hindu votes. It remembers the Hindu faith only to gain power and money.

Bhatt alleged that Congress Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel did not even spare Mahadev (Lord Shiva) to make money. ED’s investigation and statements of witnesses have revealed that the Congress leaders have embezzled the hard-earned money of the people of Chhattisgarh and the country through betting on Mahadev App, which was being given protection by the Congress Government of Chhattisgarh. Through this gambling app, the CM of Chhattisgarh collected Rs 508 crores from the poor people for the elections, Bhatt further claimed.

He said that the situation is not every different in Rajasthan, either, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has worked to protect the corrupt and the criminals over the past 5 years, instead of protecting the honour of women in his state. He sarcastically said, while on the one hand BJP is breaking records of good work in governments, on the other hand, the Congress governments in the country are creating new records of corruption.

Bhatt claimed that, as the elections approach anywhere in the country, the Congress leaders suddenly turn devout Hindus and start visiting Hindu temples. He recalled that, earlier, Rahul Gandhi’s Congress considered Lord Ram a mythical character and now he wants to be included in the inauguration of the Ram Temple. It has become a habit of the Congress leaders and the leaders of INDI Alliance to insult and harm Sanatan religion and Sanatan culture. At the same time, the Congress and its alliance partners oppose removal of illegal Mazaars and other encroachments on government property, as they also opposed the anti-conversion law enforced by the BJP Government in Uttarakhand. The BJP State President also claimed that doing parikrama of Hindu temples at the time of elections will not help the Congress to win elections as the people can see through this political drama.

Describing slogans in praise of Modi before Rahul Gandhi as spontaneous, he said Prime Minister Modi is the most popular leader of the world and Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to Modi is well known, hence such a reaction of the public is natural. He advised Rahul Gandhi to take positive thoughts from Baba’s court and take steps to prevent his workers and allies from insulting Sanatan culture.