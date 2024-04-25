Cong governments have dealt heavy blow to internal security of the country: Maharaj 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Kanker (Chhattisgarh), 23 Apr: “The internal security of the country suffered a heavy blow during the Congress UPA government. Due to many terrorist incidents like 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, 2005 Delhi bomb blast and Varanasi blast in 2006 in different parts of the country, a feeling of insecurity took root among the people. Our soldiers kept getting killed in the Congress governments and the public had to fall prey to terrorist attacks, but today due to the national security guarantee of the Modi government, the terrorists have left the country and the morale of the soldiers has increased.”

The above was said by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Satpal Maharaj while addressing a huge election meeting in Ranakhujji on Tuesday in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhojraj Nag from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh. He said that today BJP’s double engine government is necessary to take forward the development works in the state and to free the state from love jihad and crimes. Congress did show the farmers the dream of prosperity, but embezzled the farmers’ share of the money through corruption and left them without any help. More than 1000 farmers committed suicide during the Congress government. By showing the dream of building cow sheds in the state, a huge scam of Rs 1,300 crores was done. There was a liquor scam of Rs 2161 crores. Maharaj said that Chhattisgarh is the first state in India to provide medical insurance up to Rs 500,000 to all its citizens by starting the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme. This time the state BJP has promised in its Sankalp Patra to provide health insurance up to Rs 10 lakhs to every family under Ayushman Bharat. It was the BJP government that made Chhattisgarh an energy surplus state. If the BJP government is formed with the people’s blessings, then 24X7 electricity would be ensured in the state as before.

Maharaj requested the BJP workers and the public to work hard and bring the Kanker seat into the BJP’s account and run the double engine on the track of development.