Cong High Command summons state leadership over leaders leaving party

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Sep: With several Congress leaders likely to jump ship before the assembly elections, as the BJP is aggressively pursuing them to switch over, the Congress High Command is worried. Sources in Congress revealed that the Party High Command has summoned the new PCC Chief, Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, as well as veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat to Delhi in this regard.

Sources said that the Party High Command is particularly perturbed over the fact that, despite the speculation going on for several days that Purola MLA Raj Kumar was likely to switch over to the BJP, the state Congress leadership could not prevent him from doing so.

Sources said that, while Godiyal and Singh have already reached Delhi, Rawat is also likely to reach there late tonight. They will most likely meet the Congress In-charge of Uttarakhand tomorrow and then also Rahul Gandhi, later. Sources claimed that the Congress High Command was aware the BJP is pursuing some other party leaders in Uttarakhand and that some more may cross over in the coming days. The party leadership is also concerned that despite several weaknesses and challenges before the BJP in Uttarakhand including anti-incumbency, the party is pursuing Congress leaders and that they are also willing to switch over. The state party unit was restructured recently but it has been unable to prevent party leaders from switching over.