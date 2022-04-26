Cong holds discussion on Champawat bypoll

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: A meeting of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was held today at the Congress Bhawan here, today, under the chairmanship of PCC Chief Karan Mahra to discuss the upcoming Champawat Bypoll. It may be recalled that, while the Champawat seat won by second time MLA Kailash Gehtodi of BJP has fallen vacant due to his resignation to allow Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami contest the bypoll, the Election Commission is yet to declare dates for the bypoll. However, the state leadership of the Congress does not wish to create the impression of giving a walkover to the BJP.

It is still not clear whether the party will continue with the candidature of Hemraj Kharkwal, who was defeated by Gehtodi for the second time in a row, or whether Kharkwal would himself be interested in contesting the bypoll.

The party leaders are in favour of putting up a strong candidate against the CM, who will contest as the BJP candidate from there. Among those present at the meeting included former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, former minister Navprabhat, former minister Hira Singh Bist, former minister Dinesh Agarwal, State Mahila Congress President Jyoti Rautela and Mohit Uniyal.

Briefing the media on the meeting, State General Secretary, Organisation, Mathura Dutt Joshi claimed that the Congress party would fight the Champawat by-election unitedly and win. He said that an important meeting with senior leaders of the party was held under the chairmanship of State President Karan Mahra at the State Congress Committee office, Dehradun, and the party’s strategy in the elections was discussed. He said that, after meeting with the office bearers and workers of the District Congress Committee, Champawat, consultation would be held for the party candidate. He said that senior party leader and MLA of Almora, Manoj Tiwari, and MLA of Lohaghat, Khushal Singh Adhikari, had been entrusted with the responsibility as observers by the Pradesh Congress Committee. He said that, on the basis of the report of the observers, the official candidate of the party for Champawat by-election would soon be announced.