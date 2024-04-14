Cong is reason for many problems in  country: Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi and CM Dhami address rally in Haldwani

Haldwani, 14 Apr: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a Vijay Sankalp Rally at MB Inter College Grounds here today.

Addressing the rally, Yogi Adityanath claimed that the biggest problem in the country is Congress which is the source and reason for many problems of the country . Adityanath claimed that the Congress has created and led to major issues and problems for the country throughout its long rule in the country . He mentioned that the Congress should be blamed for the tragedy of partition also and also for the problem of Naxalism in the country .

Yogi said that to solve these problems and other issues facing the country we have been fortunate to get a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in past 10 years has transformed India. Adityanath added that in the past 10 years, everyone in the country has witnessed the changing India.

CM Yogi said that Uttarakhand is the land that has given birth to many great men. This land has given birth to the first Chief Minister of UP, Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, Narayan Dutt Tiwari and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna. He said that he pays his respects to such a land. Shiva is present in in every pebble of Devbhoomi, he claimed. Yogi added that the country which faced huge issues in the Congress era including terrorism, naxalism, casteism, appeasement and corruption is witnessing a rapid growth and resolution of many issues under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country has touched new heights of glory under Modi. He reminded the gathering that his childhood was spent in Uttarakhand only. He had to go far to fetch water. Today, due to the scheme of tap for every house, water has reached 90 out of 100 houses in the state.

Yogi also claimed that the Ayodhya dispute was created by Congress. Congress had given an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming that Lord Ram and Krishna did not exist. However, the BJP accepted the legacy of Ram and Krishna and built Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams are also being rebuilt and they have given a new identity to Uttarakhand. The UP CM reminded that earlier there used to be bombings in UP. Now the Kanwad Yatra starts with the slogan of Har Har Bam Bam. He also asserted that some of the criminals in UP have the misconception that after committing crimes in UP, they will run away to Uttarakhand. He will however not leave them capable of desecrating the land of Gods.

Taking aim at the opposition, Yogi said that during the time of Congress, there was politics of casteism, there was rule of anarchy, there was politics of appeasement. The change seen today has been brought about by the vote of the people. Today one is witnessing a better India under the leadership of Modi.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the work done by Yogi in UP is famous in the country and the world. Today everyone has started knowing him by the name of Bulldozer Baba. At one time UP was known as BIMARU (sick) state. Now UP has become the fastest developing state and an excellent state. CM Dhami said that this time Uttarakhand will be hosting the National Games. The BJP Government here has passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill and has enacted anti-copying law, taken action against land jihad. The government has also implemented anti-conversion law and anti-riot law. The rioters will compensate for the loss caused by the riot.