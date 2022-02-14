Cong is sinking ship: Yogi Adityanath

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Feb: Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath finally made it to Uttarakhand to campaign for the BJP on the ultimate day of campaigning today. It was his first election rally in Uttarakhand during the current elections as he had been preoccupied with leading the party’s campaign in his own state UP.

Yogi Adityanath addressed rallies in New Tehri and Kotdwar today. Addressing the gathering here, CM Yogi appealed to the people to vote for BJP once again. Taking a dig at the Congress, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Congress a sinking ship and said that even where the party had not sunk yet, the people ought to ensure that it really sank there too as it had become a huge liability for the country.

He also criticised the Opposition parties for attempting to communalise the words Hindu and Hindutva. He asserted that Hindu was not a communal word, it was the cultural identity of the Indians. Wherever Indians went, they were recognised by this identity. Yogi Adityanath said that UP had become crime free today. The BJP government in Uttarakhand was also necessary because when action was taken against the criminals in UP, they would try to flee towards Uttarakhand and only a strong government here would be able to take action against them. He added laughingly that as CM, he did not spare the criminals, but some of them still might manage to flee to Uttarakhand. If there was a BJP government in Uttarakhand, it would be able to take strong action against them. Reminding that Uttarakhand was a border state, he added that only BJP could provide security to the people of the border state.

Yogi added that Uttarakhand had immense potential for tourism and horticulture and these sectors could provide employment to lakhs of people. The BJP Government in Uttarakhand as actively engaged in developing these sectors. He also emphasised that Like Kashi, Kedar Dham was being rebuilt in a grand manner and soon Badrinath Dham would also be beautified and redeveloped. Apart from Chardham, fifth Sainik Dham was going to be built in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand was not only a Devbhoomi, but also a Veerbhoomi. The country was safe when when the soldiers of Uttarakhand were stationed on the borders. He said that the Congress was talking of setting up a Muslim University in Uttarakhand. The UP CM claimed further that the Congress and the mafia were hand in gloves with each other.

Yogi Adityanath also reminded the people of Tehri his old connection with Tehri, saying that he had studied in Tehri. He also reminded that he had come to Tehri about an year and a half ago with General Bipin Rawat who was the country’s first Chief of the Defence Staff. At that time, Dobra Chanti bridge was being built over Tehri lake. After a gap 14 years, the Dobra Chanthi bridge had been built by the BJP government.

Yogi Adityanath said that Congress had always played with the faith of Hindus as it took the Hindus for granted. Now suddenly, the Congress was talking about Char Dham and Char Kaam. This, Yogi said, was an attempt to deceive the people. He claimed that Congress had always compromised with the security of the country and had even worked to weaken the security of the country. He added that Congress was now a sinking party because of its own Karmas and such had become the situation that no one wanted to sail in this sinking ship anymore.

After Tehri, Yogi Adityanath reached Kotdwar. Here he said that he had deeper relation and right over Kotdwar than even UP, adding that people in UP worshipped the Ganga which originated from Uttarakhand before reaching UP. People in UP had immense reverence for Devbhoomi. He said that Congress ought not to be allowed to come to power here again and expressed confidence that people of Uttarakhand would bring back the BJP as they were aware of the contribution of the BJP and failures of the Congress. He appealed to the people to vote for Ritu Khanduri in Kotdwar and for Dilip Rawat in Lansdowne and for Renu Bist in Yamkeshwar. Yogi said that Congress leaders were not aware of even the definition of the word Hindu and that he was surprised to know that even Rahul Gandhi was defining the word Hindu wrongly and reminded the people that Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather used to say that he was a Hindu by accident, which meant that his family had no pride in being Hindu. Such Hindus had no right to come to power in Uttarakhand, Yogi asserted.