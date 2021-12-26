Cong leader Rajendra Shah beaten up by rivals in Cong Bhavan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 Dec: Even as the senior Congress leaders are camping in Delhi on being summoned by the party high command in view of the recent crisis in the party that surfaced following veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat’s tweets two days ago, party leaders and workers are also engaged in verbal as well as physical duels due to divided loyalties amongst them. Today, it was the turn of senior Congress leader Rajendra Shah to be beaten up after he allegedly criticised Harish Rawat at the Congress Bhavan. Supporters of Harish Rawat Congress is coming to the surface openly. Rajendra Shah, who was beaten up today, is currently a General Secretary in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and is considered to be close to Leader of the Opposition and former PCC Chief Pritam Singh. Supporters of Harish Rawat started a ruckus, accusing Shah of abusing their leader. Soon, they started beating up Shah. Some youth party leaders also reportedly closed him in a room and thrashed him. It was after some time that other party leaders intervened and managed to calm down the situation. Party Vice President reportedly beat him up. It may be recalled that, with elections around the corner in Uttarakhand, internal strife in the Mathura Dutt Joshi condemned the incident and claimed that action would be taken against those guilty.