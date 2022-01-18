Cong leaders from Doiwala against Harak’s entry in Cong

Dehradun, 18 Jan: Congress leaders aspiring for the party ticket from Doiwala constituency have expressed strong reservation in respect of Harak Singh Rawat’s entry into Congress party.

Leaders like Suhird Pal Singh who hold significant influence in the constituency are particularly against Rawat being given the Congress ticket from Doiwala in particular.

Such reactions have surfaced amid speculations that Harak Singh Rawat may be given Congress ticket from Doiwala while veteran party leader Heera Singh Bist may be shifted to Raipur.

SP Singh has been a strong contender for the Congress ticket from Doiwala. In a statement issued today, Singh said that leaders like him would tolerate ticket to someone controversial. If the Congress granted a ticket to Harak Singh Rawat from Doiwala, he would donate his “face” in the same manner as blood donation.