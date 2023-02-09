Cong leaders should introspect instead of accusing Dhami Govt over recruitments: BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Feb: The BJP has accused the Congress of playing with the future of the youth by raising baseless questions regarding the upcoming recruitment examinations. Party State Spokesperson Vinod Suyal today claimed that Congress leaders are making needless noise on this issue when the fact is that the then Congress Government did not take any action on allegations of scams in the recruitments conducted then.

Interacting with the media here, today, Vinod Suyal objected to the statements of Harak Singh Rawat, Karan Mahra and other Congress leaders on the appointment issues and said that the Congress is adopting a dual standard in this regard. He also accused the Congress leaders of trying to mislead the youth of the state and demoralise them in respect of the upcoming recruitment examinations. Suyal said that the Congress leaders should not forget that it was the Dhami Government that had initiated a historic and bold action against the people involved in the paper leak. He said that Dhami Government is continuing to take strict action against each and every accused. No one guilty would be spared. On the other hand, the Congress leaders are merely staging dharnas against the government and at the same time trying to mislead the youth creating doubt in their minds regarding the upcoming recruitment examinations.

Suyal said that the youth of the state need to participate in the examinations conducted across the country and accordingly the dates have to be fixed in coordinated fashion. No one should want dates of these examinations to clash with each other, otherwise the precious time of the youth would be unnecessarily wasted.

Suyal also sought to remind the Congress leaders that top leaders of their party are out on bail and were facing investigations on charges of corruption.