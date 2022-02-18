Cong leaders spreading fake tweet of BJP State President: BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Feb: The BJP today alleged that the Congress had realised it is losing the elections in Uttarakhand and is, therefore, resorting to spreading fake tweets messages in the name of BJP State President Madan Kaushik.

BJP State Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan in a statement claimed that defeat is staring Congress leaders in the face and, therefore, they are venting their frustration by resorting to spreading fake news. He said that Congress leaders could continue doing this for the next twenty odd days till the results of the elections are declared.

Manveer Chauhan said the election is over but the Congress is still in election mode, and is now engaged in a conspiracy to spread fake messages about the BJP. Chauhan condemned the allegedly fake tweet in thename of BJP State President Madan Kaushik which has been made viral by the Congress leaders and claimed that this was being done to create a bad impression of BJP leaders and the party. He added that the people had already rejected the Congress in the country as well as in the state because of its anti-people policies.