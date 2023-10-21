Cong leaders spreading lies about power project inaugurated by Modi: Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Oct: The BJP has alleged that the Congress believes in spreading rumours without facts. BJP State Media In charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today claimed that Congress leaders have no hesitation in spreading lies and rumours about everything without verifying the facts. Chauhan was referring to recent claims by senior Congress leaders that PM Modi had inaugurated a power project in district Pithoragarh even when its construction is not complete. This project in question was inaugurated by Modi during his recent trip to Uttarakhand.

Chauhan said that the Congress leaders should desist from doing politics even on issues of public interest. Referring to the claim by the Congress, Chauhan asserted that the transmission of power from the said project, called Pithoragarh-Champawat-Lohaghat Power Project, has already begun and the power is being transmitted already from the project. That was the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the project.

Chauhan claimed that Congress is spreading false propaganda regarding the inauguration of a project in Pithoragarh, whereas the truth is different. On 12 October, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone and inaugurated many schemes during his visit to Pithoragarh. Modi had inaugurated only part of the project which is already complete and this relates to installation of 42 km long power transmission line and that the transmission of power had already begun. The complete power project is still in progress and was never inaugurated. Officially, too, the scheduled time for completion of this project is the year 2025 and the project is making progress as targeted. However, the transmission of power from the 42 km long power transmission has already begun for the sake of convenience of the local people and this portion of the project was inaugurated by Modi. Due to this the project is already working at 25 percent of its capacity and as a result, thousands of households located in the hills and remote areas are already receiving relief from line tripping and low voltage which was the case before this project in the area.

Chauhan stated that Managing Director of PTCUL and senior officials including EE of Energy Corporation, Champawat, had already clarified the situation regarding the project. The Energy Corporation had clarified that the work of power house and transmission are separate and the transmission work has been completed. The PM inaugurated the transmission only because this work has been completed. Hence, it is unfortunate that Congress leaders despite the clarification, have continued to claim that an incomplete project has been inaugurated by the PM. Due to completion of transmission work, 33 KV power is already being supplied from it. This will also reduce the risk of breakdown. However, full capacity supply will be available only after the completion of the project.

Chauhan added that even during PM Modi’s visit to Pithoragarh, Congress was seen spreading false propaganda by raising questions regarding many projects announced by Centre for the state. He said that instead of welcoming the projects, the Congress leaders were spreading lies and rumours. He also pointed out that local MLAs of Congress from Dharchula and Lohaghat have welcomed the visit of Modi to their area and this should be accepted by the Congress leadership.