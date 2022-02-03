Cong Manifesto full of fake promises: Kaushik

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 2 Feb: BJP State President Madan Kaushik, while reacting to the manifesto issued by the Congress, said today that the credibility of the Congress was zero and also claimed that the people did not trust the promises made by the Congress. The Congress was well aware of the fact that people did not trust its promises. Kaushik was addressing a press conference at a local hotel here today.

The BJP State President claimed that Congress knew it was making false promises. He said that Congress General Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi was promising 40 percent of jobs for women, but she ought to first explain why despite promising 40 percent of tickets to women, her party had failed to give tickets to even four women in Uttarakhand. Kaushik reminded that it was the Congress that had given the party ticket for the assembly polls to two women and had later withdrawn these and given the tickets to men afterwards.

During the press conference, the state BJP president alleged that the Congress manifesto was a bundle of lies. Priyanka Gandhi had said that ‘she was a girl and could fight’ but had failed to fulfil her promise of 40 percent party tickets to women. The Congress had withdrawn the party ticket from a Dalit woman, Barkha Rani, from Jwalapur, and a seasoned woman politician, Sandhya Dalakoti, from Lalkuan. Madan Kaushik said that the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, came to Uttarakhand and promised LPG cylinders to the consumers at Rs 500 but did not explain why the LPG cylinder was selling at Rs 1,000 in the state run by him. The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, came to Dehradun and spoke about high the unemployment rate in Uttarakhand but deliberately hid the fact that the rate in Rajasthan is many that of Uttarakhand. While the unemployment rate in Uttarakhand is 5.6 percent, in Rajasthan it is 20.6 percent. The Congress leaders were speaking about inflation in Uttarakhand but failing to accept that, while in Uttarakhand, petrol is Rs 94 per litre, it is more than Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan.

Kaushik said the Congress was raising the issue of slums but it ought to explain what it did for the slums during its rule in the state. On the other hand, the BJP Government is constructing houses in slum colonies under the PM Aawas Yojana and also protected the slums by bringing in an ordinance when the case was being heard by the High Court. He added that the Congress did not do anything on Gairsain but the BJP Government had declared it the summer capital.

He alleged the Congress party knew only one thing and that was appeasement. It is now speaking about a Muslim University. Kaushik reminded that, during the tenure of Harish Rawat as the CM, Friday had been declared as a holiday and now the party was speaking about Uttarakhandiyat. On the other hand, BJP believed in development and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. He said that so many promises had been made by the Congress without explaining where the money would come from for such projects and schemes. The Congress was promising a super specialty hospital and did nothing for the establishment of AIIMS Rishikesh. On the other hand, BJP Government not only ensured a fully functional AIIMS Rishikesh but also is setting up satellite branches of the AIIMS in Kumaon.

Madan Kaushik claimed that the BJP’s double engine government had ensured all round development of the state and also ensured rapid infrastructure development.

In response to a question, Kaushik said that the BJP Government had already set up a high level committee to study the land laws and suggest ways to make them stricter.

Responding to another question, Kaushik said that the BJP believed in fulfilling the promises it made and announced that Prime Minister Modi would address at least four to five rallies in the state and promised to provide the details soon. He also said that the BJP’s Vision Document would be released in a day or two. Also present at the press conference were state spokesperson Suresh Joshi, state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan, senior party leaders Anil Goyal, Balraj Pasi, Shadab Shams, Harish Chamoli and Ajit Negi.