Cong manifesto full of hollow promises: BJP

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 5 Apr: BJP today termed the Congress manifesto as disappointing and an indication of no confidence to win. BJP State Spokesman Suresh Joshi in an informal chat here, today, claimed that the Congress manifesto was backward looking and is bound to take the country down if the Congress comes to power. Joshi claimed that the credibility of Congress is zero, hence the public does not trust the guarantees of those who do not have their own guarantees.

Questioning the big promises made in the manifesto, Joshi wanted to know from the Congress leadership why these promises had not been implemented in the states where Congress has been in power.

Joshi said that frustration of not being able to win and the ideological hollowness in Congress is clearly evident from its election manifesto. The manifesto, devoid of self-confidence, is a complete disappointment on all points. The first question that arises is why did the Congress not implement the promises and guarantees mentioned in the manifesto in the states where it has been in power recently. Why did they not implement all the 10 guarantees that the Congress leaders are talking about in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Till a few months ago, they also had governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, but none of these guarantees had been implemented and they lost power. What is the further guarantee that they will implement after the elections, questioned Joshi!

He also remarked that Congress, the party which ruled the country for almost 60 years, has always done injustice to the country. It has implemented the policy of ruling by dividing the people into castes, religions, classes and regions. It has never worked for the poor, youth, farmers, women, backward communities, businessmen, service workers, private workers, soldiers, only made hollow promises. This is the reason why the credibility of Congress is declining year after year and has become zero today. In 2019 also, like Modi’s Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6 thousand, Congress had announced Rs 72 thousand to them but the people knew very well that it would not be implemented and therefore the Congress did not win in 2019. Congress has made many such illogical and false guarantees from time to time during state elections. But the public trusts in resolutions of Modi and BJP and does not consider Congress’s guarantee trustworthy.

He said that today the country is moving forward under the leadership of Modi and the manifesto of Congress is going to take it backwards. Due to political rivalry, the Congress has promised to take back the GST which it had jointly passed in the Parliament along with the government. Today, the country is moving forward on the economic front to become the third superpower of the world and the Congress leaders are talking about reverting to their old unsuccessful policies. The most important thing is that they talk about guarantees but have not given any detailed plan how these guarantees will be fulfilled. This, Joshi claimed was because they realise that Congress will not win. The public understands such hollow and unrealistic announcements, hence the guarantees of Congress are going to get no attention. There is only one guarantee in the eyes of the public and that is the guarantee of fulfilment of the guarantee i.e. Modi’s guarantee, the BJP spokesman claimed.