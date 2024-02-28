Cong members boycott meeting of Business Advisory Committee

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 26 Feb: Congress members Yashpal Arya and Pritam Singh, who are members of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the State Assembly, did not attend its meeting held today. Speaking to the media, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya claimed that they had already resigned from the BAC. He also claimed that the Congress members did not receive any notice to attend the meeting even otherwise and, therefore, did not do so.

On the other hand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal has appealed to the Congress members of the BAC to reconsider their decision to resign from the committee and, instead, participate in the BAC meetings.

At the same time, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt also appealed to the Congress leaders to reconsider their decision to resign from the BAC.

It may be recalled that, during the special sitting of the monsoon session of the House held earlier this month, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya and member Pritam Singh had stormed out of a BAC meeting claiming that their suggestions were not being heard. Arya today claimed that attending the meeting would not serve any purpose if their suggestions are ignored during the meeting. It may further be recalled that Arya and other Congress leaders had strongly objected to the government decision not to hold Question Hour during the special session. They had also objected to the sitting held earlier this month as a special session as the Monsoon Session had not been prorogued so a fresh special session could not be held.