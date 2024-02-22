Cong members from Pauri join BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Feb: Pauri Block President Rajni Rawat along with her supporters left the Congress and joined the BJP, here, today. State President Mahendra Bhatt welcomed them to the party at his residence in Yamuna Colony by garlanding them with patkas and flowers.

On this occasion, he called upon all those who took membership to get involved in the Modi Mission of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats. Assuring the protection of everyone’s sentiments, he said, people are experiencing the development work of Modi government at the Centre and of the Dhami government in the state. The public has made up its mind to make Narendra Modi the PM for the third time.

“We just have to be as active as possible among the people for 100 days and take them to the polling booths,” he declared.

Rawat, who has taken membership of the party, said that, under the leadership of Modi and Pushkar Singh Dhami, all-round development of the country and the state is taking place. Impressed by the development work taking place in their area, they had come to become participants in the campaign of making Uttarakhand the best state.

Also present were Ram Singh Rawat, senior Congress leader, Vinod Singh Negi, Dinesh Singh, former Pradhan, Jaswant Singh, former Pradhan, Amit Rawat, all whom joined the BJP.