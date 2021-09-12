Cong MLA Rajkumar set to re-join BJP

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: Congress MLA Rajkumar from Purola, is set to rejoin the BJP. According to the party sources, Rajkumar was scheduled to join the BJP today but due to some reasons, this event has been delayed now. Sources claimed that Rajkumar would now be joining BJP early next week. It may be recalled that Rajkumar had begun his political career in BSP from Sahaspur in Dehradun. He had then switched over to the BJP and had won on the BJP’s ticket from Sahaspur reserved constituency in 2007. However, with Sahaspur seat having been unreserved, he could not secure party ticket from Sahaspur and had demanded party ticket from Purola reserved constituency. However, the party chose to field its traditional candidate Malchand from there and therefore Rajkumar had left the party and managed to secure the Congress ticket from Purola and defeated the BJP candidate Malchand. Now that he is set to rejoin the BJP, it appears that he has been assured of party ticket from Purola. Sources also claimed that some more Congress leaders including some present MLAs would also be soon joining the BJP. Among the names being speculated is of Ram Singh Kaira. Sources close to Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni claimed that he had played a significant role in convincing Rajkumar and other leaders to join the party. It may be recalled that just days ago, independent MLA and former UKD leader Preetam Singh Panwar had joined the BJP.