Cong not politicising Ankita case, but lending support to victim: Bisht

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Congress party’s state spokesperson Sheeshpal Singh Bisht today sought to counter the statements of BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan and BJP leader Virendra Bisht against the Congress and claimed that BJP leaders are continuously making unrestrained statements. Bisht said that the Congress party always stands with the people, wherever the people are in any kind of trouble, especially if they are troubled by the system. He claimed that Congress is not politicising the Ankita Bhandari murder case but supporting the victim’s family so that justice can be delivered. The Congress spokesperson also claimed that, in Uttarakhand, the Congress is constantly opposing the anti-people policies of the government and is protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation.

He said that BJP leaders want Congress to provide evidence in Ankita Bhandari case instead of ensuring justice to the victim. He said that the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He further claimed that the entire state knows that a BJP MLA had played a key role in destroying evidence in the Ankita Bhandari case. He claimed that it is not the Congress leaders but the BJP leaders who need to introspect.

Bisht also claimed that regarding the allegations that the 230 kg of gold at Kedarnath had been secretly replaced with brass, the government is yet to clarify the situation. He said that the unemployed are constantly demanding a CBI inquiry into the paper leak case in Uttarakhand, but the state government is not paying heed as it is scared of a fair inquiry. He said that the records of the people in the Municipal Corporation, Dehradun, disappeared, the files were stolen, a closure report has been filed in the court that no one has been caught. He also criticised the Agneepath scheme and claimed that the Congress will replace the scheme when it comes to power at the Centre with the previous scheme of regular employment.