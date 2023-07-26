Cong opposing new townships without reason: Khajan Das

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jul: The BJP has termed the opposition to the new township plan as a part of the anti-development politics of the Congress. The government has made it clear that no scheme will be implemented without the consent of the farmers, but it has become a habit of the anti-state building Congress to block every new scheme.

In a statement issued today, the state spokesperson of BJP and MLA, Khajan Das said that the proposed plan to establish new townships can prove to be a big step in the development of the state. He said that, for a long time, the need is being felt to reduce the population pressure on the cities and establish new state-of-the-art centres from the economic, commercial and business points of view. This proposed township plan will have all the state-of-the-art facilities including roads, water, camps, malls, parks and stadiums, which can also become a roadmap for settling future cities. But it has been clarified by the government that it will be taken forward only after the consent of and serious brainstorming with the local farmers. Such schemes will be effective in opening new employment opportunities for the local people and meeting the needs of the people around.

Khajan Das alleged that those people who opposed the formation of the state and strongly supported the creation of a Union Territory, are still adopting a negative attitude towards development in the state. The culprits of ruining the greenery of the capital by making property brokering as their business are finding it difficult to prepare a planned city like Chandigarh today.