Cong protests ‘tarnishing’ of Harish Rawat’s image

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: A delegation of Congress the party, led by its state Vice President, Surendra Kumar, called on the Chief Election Officer, today, and lodged a complaint accusing the BJP leaders of tarnishing the image of Congress leader Harish Rawat on Facebook and Twitter. It may be recalled that a meme of Harish Rawat had become viral in the past two days which depicted him as a Maulana and Chancellor of a Muslim University. Congress claims that BJP was behind this exercise of maligning Harish Rawat.

In a complaint submitted to the Chief Election Officer, the Congress delegation said that on, 3 February, BJP leader Tejinder Bagga tampered with the photos of senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and other leaders on his social media Twitter handle and Facebook and posted the tampered image. This, the Congress claimed, not only violated the model code of conduct, but was an exercise to spoil social harmony and tarnish the image of the Congress leaders.

Kumar claimed that through such a malicious attempt, the image of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister and Chairman of the election campaign committee was being tarnished. This was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and was a cyber crime. The delegation also attached the Twitter handle and screen shots of Facebook along with the letter.

The Congress delegation demanded from the Chief Election Officer get the said Twitter account and Facebook Account blocked in order to ensure free and fair elections.

Apart from State Vice President Surendra Kumar, the delegation included State General Secretary, Organisation, Mathuradutt Joshi, General Secretary Rajendra Shah, IT Advisor Amarjit Singh, Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma and Karthik Chandna.