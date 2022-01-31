Cong questions development claims of BJP Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Jan: Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohel and Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh today questioned the development claims made by the BJP Government in past 5 years of its rule in Uttarakhand. Both these leaders addressed a joint press conference here today. Gohel said that the BJP Government made tall claims of boosting the road infrastructure, but the tolls had been increased so much that to commute a distance that would cost petrol of Rs 500, one had to pay a toll tax of Rs 1000 under Modi Government. Gohel further claimed that under the scheme of Mera Gaon Meri Sadak, the chief minister could not ensure road connectivity to his own native village and still the government was making tall claims of improving the road infrastructure in the state. He claimed that this scheme had been stalled without any progress by the present BJP Government whereas during the Congress rule, this scheme had been making rapid progress. Gohel said that the Smart City Project was a flop show and Dehradun was ample proof of the scheme’s failure. The condition of roads in Dehradun was pathetic and no smartness was visible anywhere in Dehradun. The tourists faced potholes right when they entered the city from ISBT. He also questioned the claims of improvement in air connectivity and said that such claims were in air only not on the ground. He also claimed that the poor condition of roads in the state had caused death of hundreds of the persons in the state. He said that the Air ambulance was much publicised scheme but it didn’t exist in reality. Gohel further claimed that the dream of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat of seeing development in his native village in district Pauri also remained unfulfilled.