Cong raises questions on success of Dhami’s UK visit

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Karan Mahara today raised questions on the success of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s recent tour to United Kingdom (UK). Addressing the media at Congress Bhawan here, today, Mahara claimed that the Global Investors’ Summit being organised under CM Dhami’s leadership will suffer the same fate as faced earlier by the Global Investors’ Summit held under leadership of then Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Mahara claimed that the proposed Global Investors’ Summit by Dhami Government is being organised in a copy paste manner of how it had been organised by Trivendra Singh Rawat. Mahara said that the then Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had also described the 2018 Investors’ Summit as hugely successful and as one that would create new employment opportunities and promote reverse migration. Now, Dhami is also saying the same things. Even at the time of Trivendra Rawat’s Investor Summit, it was claimed that investment agreements to the tune of Rs 74,000 crores were made during the Curtain Raiser events and, by the end of the Summit, MoUs worth Rs 1,40,000 crores were claimed to have been signed. However, not much actually materialised.

Mahara said that Dhami is also talking about the proposed investment of Rs 12,500 crores before the Investors’ Summit. Mahara said that those who were talking about bringing investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the state seem to be happy with the proposal of Rs 12,500 crore, which is totally insignificant as compared to the targeted investment amount and, hence, can’t be claimed as an achievement as the government.

Raising questions on the investments being mentioned during the four-day visit of the CM to London, Mahara said that the Usha company with which the MoU was signed is a Ghaziabad based company. What was the need to show its investment from London when the MoU with Usha could have been done in India itself. Usha is already in the field of ropeways and already working in Uttarakhand, then where is the new investor?

Mahara said that the conditions of the state should be better to attract investors but, in reality, the conditions in the state are not conducive to attracting more capital. The Congress leader asserted that the investor invests in a state only after considering all aspects like law and order, electricity, water, roads, etc.

Mahara said that, in view of the fact that the ruling party is instigating communal riots and spreading religious frenzy in Uttarakhand, investors would rethink 10 times before considering investing funds here. Moreover, the indifferent attitude of the government after the disaster will also be an important factor to consider for the investors, he claimed. Mahara also cornered the government on the unemployment rate of the state. He said that, in October 2022, the unemployment rate of the state was 4.01 percent, which has almost doubled today to 7.8 percent in September 2023. Mahara claimed that, according to the website of Industries of Uttarakhand, no big industry or investment has come to the state after 2014. In such a situation, the Dhami government is only trying to mislead the public.

The government should reveal the figures of the Investors’ Summit held in 2018, how many companies have come and how many have been closed till now, he demanded. Mahara said that, in December 2022, the Dhami government of Uttarakhand had signed an agreement with an American company called McKenzie, which has not made any progress, so far. He reminded that the Dhami government had signed a contract of Rs 100 crore with McKenzie Group on which the government is spending Rs 2.5 lakh per day. It was claimed that McKenzie Group would double the GDP of the state within 2 years. But the reality is that Uttarakhand is facing a deep debt burden even after 9 months, no work of the McKenzie Group is visible on the ground. Mahara claimed that McKenzie Group is a blacklisted company in many countries and big questions are being raised on its credibility.

In such a situation, the question arises why did the government enter into a contract with this company by paying such a huge amount, he asked. He also claimed that, till now, 3672 small scale industries have been closed in the state during BJP rule. This was revealed by the then Chief Secretary, Utpal Kumar Singh, at a press conference in 2021. He also claimed that BJP Government is making a pretence of holding the summit just in the view of upcoming parliamentary elections in the country in an effort to mislead the people.