Cong responsible for breach in PM’s security: Rajnath Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi/Dehradun, 6 Jan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that India’s reputation in the world had increased significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing a public rally in Uttarkashi today at the conclusion of the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra here. He claimed that yesterday’s incident, in which there was a huge breach in the Prime Minister’s security during his Punjab tour, was a well planned conspiracy and added that Congress had a lot to explain. He said that the life of PM Modi had been put at risk due to this breach and it was done at the behest of the Congress leadership.

Singh said that it ought not to be forgotten that Charanjit Singh Channi was made the CM of Punjab by Congress leader Harish Rawat at the behest of the Congress High Command. Singh said that the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister was a very serious matter. People would not forgive Congress for this. Modi was not just another person but the Prime Minister of the country and an institution.

Singh demanded an apology from Congress leader Harish Rawat for appointing someone as irresponsible as Channi as the Punjab CM and also demanded the dismissal of Charanjit Singh Channi.

Singh said that Modi had a passion for the development of Uttarakhand. He got the Kedarnath Dham rebuilt. The Defence Minister officially announced the conclusion of the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra’s Garhwal tour in Uttarkashi.

Singh addressed the public meeting at Bhagirathi Maidan in Joshiada. He also assured that a Sainik School would be opened in Uttarkashi. He said that Congress was being wiped out in the entire country. That’s why the people of Uttarakhand ought not to let Congress come back to power in the state. He demanded that Congress leaders think ten times before making any allegation against the Modi Government, as the allegations they had leveled had always proven baseless. Singh also praised the leadership of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Singh, asserting that he is a youthful and energetic leader committed to taking the state forward. He said that Dhami had done excellent work during his tenure of less than 6 months. Chief Minister Dhami had not only made announcements but also implemented them. The Defence Minister said that the party had great respect for Uttarakhand because the soldiers of this state had made an important contribution to the defence of the country.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to the people by expressing happiness over the presence of the huge crowd despite the bad weather. Dhami said that the Vijay Sankalp Yatra was not a personal journey but a collective one for Uttarakhand. This yatra had been organised to accelerate the pace of development in the state so that the government could get the blessings and support of the people, as also the opportunity to further develop the state.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, Tehri MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Yamunotri MLA Kedar Singh Rawat and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.