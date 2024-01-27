Cong revokes suspension of Poonam Bhagat from party

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: State Congress President Karan Mahara has withdrawn the suspension of former State Secretary of State Congress Committee Poonam Bhagat with immediate effect. It may be noted that Poonam Bhagat had been suspended from the primary membership of the party in view of her “family disputes”.

This information was shared by State Congress General Secretary, Organisation, Vijay Saraswat. Saraswat stated that keeping in view the loyalty of Poonam Bhagat to the party and the services rendered by her in the past as an office bearer, Mahara has revoked her suspension with immediate effect. Mahara expects Poonam Bhagat to participate in party programmes like before and help in strengthening the party organisation. Poonam Bhagat also assured the State President that as a loyal party worker, she will continue to follow the instructions of the party organisation and leadership.