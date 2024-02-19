Cong screening committee discusses possible candidates for LS polls from U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

The meeting was chaired by chairman of the Screening Committee Bhakt Charan Das. State in charge of the party affairs for Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja, screening committee member Yashomati Thakur also participated in the meeting along with the PCC Chief Karan Mahara and the leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya in this regard.

Dehradun, 17 Feb: An important meeting of Congress Screening Committee was today held in New Delhi to discuss possible candidates from Uttarakhand for the coming Lok Sabha polls .

Sources claimed that the party was mulling on replacing at least three of the last time candidates with new faces this time. It may be recalled that Congress has lost all the five Lok Sabha seats from Uttarakhand in 2014 as well as 2019 Lok Sabha elections, besides losing also the assembly elections in 2017 and 2022 making it more challenging for the party to improve its performance this time.

Of course, there are many ticket aspirants on all the seats lobbying for the party ticket but sources claimed that the party hopes to improve its performance with respect to Nainital and Haridwar constituencies and is banking on minority vote-bank and on farmers agitation as a major issue.