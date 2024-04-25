Cong set to win Parliamentary Elections: Harish Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 23 Apr: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat today reached the State Congress Headquarters and the Election War Room set up at the Congress Bhawan here and thanked War Room Chairman Naveen Joshi by giving him a bouquet and also thanked all the party workers who stood firmly with the Congress candidates in a resource-starved situation during the Lok Sabha elections. On this occasion, the Congress workers also recited Hanuman Chalisa on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the Congress headquarters premises.

Rawat said that the slogans that the BJP has raised among the people during the Lok Sabha elections have not been able to materialise even today, the dreams that the BJP had shown to the people of the state have remained pipedreams only. However, it is the responsibility of the Congress leaders and workers to strongly respond to the BJP’s propaganda and expose the ruling party effectively.

Rawat claimed that the people of the state had made up their mind that on the day of voting and that they have voted to uproot the BJP government from the country. He also claimed that that on 4 June, it will be a clear mandate in favour of the Congress, and the people of the country will show the BJP the way out of the Parliament.

On this occasion, Party’s General Secretary and in charge of the War Room Naveen Joshi said that today the BJP is trying to divide society by spreading the poison of communalism in the entire country. He said that all the office bearers of the War Room and all the Congress workers contested the elections with all their might and strength. He said that the BJP has deceived the youth and the public with its policies like Agniveer, inflation, unemployment, etc. All these issues were strongly highlighted by the Congress workers in front of the public. Joshi said that definitely the Congress is going to form the government on 4 June.

On this occasion, State Vice President, Organisation, Mathura Dutt Joshi, Sheeshpal Singh Bisht, Godavari Thapli, Metropolitan President Dr Jaswinder Singh Gogi, Nareshanand Nautiyal, former Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma, Mohan Kala, Ashish Nautiyal, Devendra Singh, Gopal Singh Gadia, Suleman Ali, Najma Khan, Sunita Prakash, were among those present.