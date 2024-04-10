Cong sets up media coordination committee for Lok Sabha polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Apr: On the recommendations of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Karan Mahara has constituted the Media Coordination Committee of the party for the Lok Sabha elections. The responsibility of media coordination has been given to senior Congressmen. Rajiv Maharshi has been retained as Chief Media Coordinator of the Committee.

According to Maharshi, Neeraj Tiwari has been nominated the Kumaon Mandal in-charge of the Committee and Lakhpat Butola has been given the responsibility as Garhwal division in-charge along with State Vice President, Organisation and Administration, Mathura Dutt Joshi, State Vice President Dhirendra Pratap, State Vice President S Dhasmana, former spokesman Surendra Kumar, State General Secretary Naveen Joshi, State Spokespersons Garima Dasauni and Deepak Balutia, and Social Media Advisor Amarjeet Singh. Dr Pradeep Joshi, spokesperson Ganesh Upadhyay, Rajesh Chamoli, Surat Singh Negi, Harish Aithani, Sheeshpal Singh Bisht, Bimla Joshi, Sandeep Chamoli, Sunita Prakash, Vishal Maurya, Manju Tripathi, Mohan Kala, Ashish Nautiyal, Piya Thapa, Suleman Ali and Abhinav Thapar have been given responsibility as media coordinators.

Mahara expects all the members of the Committee to discharge their responsibilities sincerely and strongly present the party’s side, in accordance with the party’s policies and charter. “We will work to disseminate the welfare promises made to the public so that the party candidates can benefit from it in the Lok Sabha elections,” he declared.