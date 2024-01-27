Cong sets up War Room for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Jan: On the Instructions of the All India Congress Committee, PCC Chief Karan Mahara today set up a War Room at the Congress Bhawan in view of the upcoming Parliamentary Elections in the state. While Naveen Joshi has been given responsibility as the War Room Chairman, Mahara has asked him to hand over the responsibilities in the War Room to the nominated party leaders on an immediate basis and ask them to assume charge at the earliest.

Virendra Panwar, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Tyagi, Vineet Agrahari Gupta and Suresh Arya have been nominated as the Desk Heads in the War Room, while Arun Baluni, Virendra Pradhan, Ruhel Hasnan, Bhim Singh Karasi, Sunil Thapliyal, Kiran Radha and Pradeep Dobhal have been nominated as Coordinators.