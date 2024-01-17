Cong sets up war room in U’khand in preparation for coming LS polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jan: The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has set up a Central War Room at the Congress Bhawan, here, in preparation for the upcoming Parliamentary elections. Sources within the party have claimed that, this time, the party will be contesting with the target of reversing its poor performance in the past two parliamentary elections when it could not win even one of the five seats in the state.

State Congress, Vice President, Organisation and Administration, Mathuradutt Joshi said that, on the instructions of PCC Chief Karan Mahara, a Central War Room has been set up at Congress Bhawan. Not only this, senior leaders of the party have been assigned various responsibilities for the war room.

State General Secretary Naveen Joshi has been named War Room Chairman, Gopal Gadia and Balveer Singh Danu have been nominated as Co-Chairmen, State Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Chamoli, State Secretary Shanti Rawat, Pranita Badoni, Piya Thapa and former Municipal Corporator Anoop Kapoor have been named members of the War Room.

Joshi also shared that, along with the War Room Committee, State Party President Karan Mahara has also constituted a War Room Narrative Team which includes him, State Spokesperson Garima Dasauni, State General Secretary, Training, Mahendra Singh Negi, Social Media advisor Amarjeet Singh, state spokesperson Rajesh Chamoli, social media coordinator Vishal Maurya and state spokesperson Naveen Ramola.

The State Congress Committee has expressed hope that the War Room Committee and Narrative Teams will discharge their responsibilities sincerely and keep submitting their reports from time to time to the State Congress Committee office and the central leadership.

As the general elections draw closer, the Congress plans to activate its workers and leaders and assign them various other responsibilities to reach out to the people and make them aware of the “failures” of the BJP Government at the Centre and in the state and raise issues such as unemployment, inflation and communalism.