Cong spokesman Deepak Balyutia resigns from party

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 24 Mar: The Uttarakhand Congress continues to face setbacks one after the other. Today, it was the turn of senior Congress leader and the party’s state spokesman, Deepak Balyutia, to resign from the party. Sources close to him claimed that he was a claimant to the party ticket from the Nainital-US Nagar seat and had resigned from the party in protest against it being given to Prakash Joshi. Balyutia is known to have a strong support base in Nainital district and had been lobbying for the party ticket. It may be recalled that, late last night, the Congress had announced Prakash Joshi as the party candidate from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat, and Virender Rawat from Haldwani. In the early years of Uttarakhand, Balyutia was considered to be quite close to the veteran Congress leader, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, and then veteran Congress leader Indira Hridayesh. Now, he claims that the party has been ignoring his claims and even discriminating against him for the past some time despite the fact that he has been working hard to promote the interests of the party in Uttarakhand even when the popularity of the party is at an all time low in the state.

In a statement to the media, Balyutia stated that he has been working sincerely for the party for the past 35 years. He said that being a loyal soldier of Congress, he has been continuously raising public issues. By following the ideals of Narayan Dutt Tiwari, known as the Vikaas Purush of Uttarakhand, he wants to serve society by taking his legacy forward, but he has been continuously ignored during the past few years and never given any opportunity to contest elections.

Balyutia added that this has caused a lot of pain for those colleagues who have been selflessly associated with him and have been struggling along with him despite being ignored by the party. The Congress no longer respects and rewards its grassroots workers. Due to the deadlock and demoralisation in the party, he has chosen to resign. He added that his resignation has been sent to State Party President Karan Mahara.