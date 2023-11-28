Cong spreading false propaganda on mining: Manveer Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Nov: The BJP has termed Deputy Leader of the Opposition Bhuvan Kapri’s allegations regarding mining as baseless and motivated by the interests of the mining mafia. It has accused the Congress of indulging in mere politics by levelling baseless allegations.

In a statement issued today, BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that the government is going to ensure the recovery of royalty and dead rent from the approved leasers of sub-minerals in the rivers in a systematic manner strictly in accordance with the provisions under the relevant rules. Chauhan claimed that the royalty which used to be collected only to an extent of Rs 100 crore, will now go beyond Rs 400 crore with the new system. This would generate additional revenue of Rs 300 crore and stop illegal mining, he further claimed, adding that the minerals would now be supplied to the public and executing agencies at affordable rates.

Chauhan also claimed that a similar system is in place in many states of the country including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and this has been done here to discourage illegal mining business. Theft of mining material will also stop as a result. The BJP leader wondered why Congress is worried about the new system. He claimed that Congress leaders are only speaking the language of the mining mafia. The role of GMVN, KMVN and Forest Corporation in the new system has not been diminished and will remain the same as before. There is going to be no change anywhere.

Chauhan said that the allegation that mining policy has been amended to suit outsiders is also completely baseless. He said that, across the state, 99 percent of land available for mining lease is in bits of less than 5 hectares, each, and as per the policy, these leases are meant for local people only.

He said that due to its transparent policy even in recruitment scams, the government has broken the backbone of the recruitment mafia. There is fear among mafias due to tight law and order enforced in the state.