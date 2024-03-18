Cong State Secretary Gopal Singh Rawat quits party, to join BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: Even as the Lok Sabha Elections are yet to be announced, the trend of the Congress leaders and leaders from various political parties quitting their parties continues in Uttarakhand. Congress today suffered another major jolt when its state secretary Gopal Singh Rawat also resigned from the party. It is learnt that Gopal Singh Rawat, who is considered to be a close confidante of veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat, has informed the media that he is likely to join the BJP.

In fact, Rawat has for the past few days been praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, claiming to be impressed by the work they have been doing. Gopal Singh Rawat said the country is continuously moving towards greater heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. For quite some time, he has been noticing differences in the policies and practices of the Congress, due to which the party has hit its all time low. Rawat has claimed that Uttarakhand is continuously developing under the leadership of state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Rawat has also praised the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and grand construction of the Ram Temple.

Rawat has held many senior positions in the Congress. It can’t be denied from the way big Congress leaders are leaving the party just before the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that the morale of the party workers is bound to be affected adversely as far as their preparations for the coming parliamentary elections.