Cong thanks voters for their support

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: In a statement issued by Congress General Secretary Mathura Dutt Joshi on behalf of PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal and the party, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) has congratulated and thanked the people of the state, voters and officers, employees and security forces involved during the polling for the decency with which polls were conducted.

In a message issued through State Congress General Secretary Organisation Mathuradutt Joshi, State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and State in-charge Devendra Yadav thanked the Central Election Commission, State Election Commission, Local Government Administration and officials engaged in voting for peaceful voting in Uttarakhand State.

Expressing gratitude to the employees for conducting peaceful polling, Joshi on behalf of Godiyal claimed that it was clear from the trends, that votes were cast in favour of Congress party candidates across the state. The enthusiastic behaviour of voters towards the Congress candidates would result in a huge majority for the party and it would lead the state on the path of sustainable development, which had stopped over the past five years.