Cong to have debate competition on ‘Youth in Politics’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan here, today, National Spokesman of Youth Congress, Arunoday Singh Parmar, said that, on the directions of ‘youth icon Rahul Gandhi’, the Indian Youth Congress had launched the “Young India Ke Bol” debate competition (Season 2) at the national level on 26 March. This was being done to encourage the participation of youth in politics.

The national spokespersons had been given the charge of the states. They would go to their states and launch the word of Young India at the state, zone and district levels.

Parmar said that, today, the country is facing various crises. Inflation, unemployment, failing economy and collapsed businesses were affecting the lives of the people. The government was working only to divert people’s attention from these issues.

He claimed that, in order to save the country and to save the constitution, and to preserve the idea of India, the youth coming from common families would have to come forward. The Indian Youth Congress would provide them a platform to work in politics. He urged the youth of Uttarakhand to join the competition if they too felt that they had been harassed due to anti-people policies of the BJP Government and work on saving the country. He said that, in order to participate in the contest, they would have to fill an online form on the social media handles of Youth Congress.

On this occasion, Sonu Hasan, former National Convenor, Indian Youth Congress, Shiva Verma, Media In-charge, Youth Congress, Robin Tyagi, National Spokesperson, Youth Congress, and Neha Chauhan were among those present.

Cong leaders stage protest against dismissal of health workers

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Congress leaders led by PCC Chief Karan Mahra and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, today, staged a dharna outside the Gandhi Park against the “dismissal” of contractual workers in the Health Department, who had been hired during the Corona period.

Leader of the Opposition, Yashpal Arya was also present at the protest.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Rawat and Mahra claimed that the services of these employees had been terminated with effect from 31 March and this was not proper as they were Corona warriors who had provided valuable services during the Corona pandemic.

The Congress leaders addressed the gathering on this occasion. During the address, Rajendra Bhandari assured the employees that their voice would be raised in the House. On the other hand, State President Karan Mahra reminded Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat of the assurance given by him that these employees would be accommodated in the Health Department. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that unemployment had taken a formidable form in the state. In such a situation, the youth were getting confused. Immediate action was required on the part of the government to adjust these employees and mere assurances of the Health Minister in this regard were meaningless.

Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya said that, during the Corona period, youths who had rendered invaluable service to the people of the state without caring about their lives were now forced to face hardship after the termination of their services. The protesting employees expressed their gratitude and submitted a memorandum of their demands to the Congress leaders.

In a separate programme also held at the same site, Congress leaders held an all faith worship programme aimed at “promoting communal harmony” in the state.