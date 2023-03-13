Cong to hold dharna during Budget session in Gairsain

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Uttarakhand Congress has announced a huge dharna , under the leadership of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Karan Mahra, during the budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly in the summer capital Gairsain from 13 March, on various issues. Addressing a press conference at District Headquarters, Rudraprayag, Congress District Office, State Congress Organisation General Secretary Vijay Saraswat, and State Spokesperson Suraj Negi said that the barbaric lathicharge on the unemployed youth will be one of the issues in respect of the dharna that the Congress was planning to stage during the Budget session of the assembly. Besides this, the Congress party will also protest at the grossly inadequate level of Central relief and rehabilitation package sought by the State government from the Centre. Saraswat claimed that the law and order has deteriorated during the BJP rule and that certain bureaucrats were having a free run in the state. He also accused the Dhami Government of colluding with the mining and the liquor mafia. By continuously increasing the prices of diesel food items, the BJP government is indulging in arbitrariness and the hard earned money of the people is being drowned by the big industrialists of the country. He said that during the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha starting from 13 March, the Congress will lay siege on the government by holding a massive demonstration and rally against the anti-people policies of the state and central government. Congressmen from all over Uttarakhand will participate in the demonstration.