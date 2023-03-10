Cong to hold protest on 13 March at Gairsain

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Mar: On the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee is continuously running agitations across the country from 6 February, 2023, against the anti-people policies of the BJP governments. As part of this, at the behest of PCC Chief Karan Mahra, a huge demonstration and assembly gherao programme has been planned for the summer capital, Gairsain, on 13 March.

State Congress General Secretary, Organisation, Vijay Saraswat stated that, for the preparation of this programme, the PCC Chief and senior PCC office bearers have been entrusted with the responsibility of organising the protest.

Saraswat said that the Congress is demanding a JPC inquiry into the Gautam Adani case and early announcement of a relief and rehabilitation package for Joshimath disaster victims. In addition, the Congress is also demanding a CBI inquiry under the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The Congress is also demanding that Gairsain be made functional as the summer capital for at least 6 months, every year.

Mahra has claimed that the protest by the Congress in Gairsain would be historic, in which thousands of people from all over the state will participate and protest against the failures of the BJP Governments at the Centre and the state.